Trump's UN Escalator 'Conspiracy' Caused By Trump Staffers

Even though the glitches were caused by Trump's own staffers, MAGA still pushes EscalatorGate.
By John AmatoSeptember 24, 2025

During Trump's UN General Assembly speech, the bronzed up nitwit complained that all he got from the U.N. was a bad escalator and his teleprompter stopped working, which caused a major right-wing conspiracy to percolate throughout right-wing media, Fox News, and social media.

TRUMP: All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle.

If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen.

But she's in great shape. We're both in good shape.

We both stood and then a teleprompter that didn't work.

This is these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.

Thank you very much. And by the way, it's working now just went on. Thank you.

It was quickly debunked by the U.N.

The AP reported that the glitches were caused by Trump's own staffer and not some nefarious plan against demented Donald.

However, that didn't stop the MAGA cult from promoting the conspiracy last night.

Leavitt even said the Secret Service will look into it because it could have been a deadly plot.

img_20250923_203403_627

Early this morning, Maria Bartiromo dutifully continued to promote the escalator lie.

The cult of grievances never stops.

