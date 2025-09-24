Trump's UN Escalator 'Conspiracy' Caused By Trump Staffers

During Trump's UN General Assembly speech, the bronzed up nitwit complained that all he got from the U.N. was a bad escalator and his teleprompter stopped working, which caused a major right-wing conspiracy to percolate throughout right-wing media, Fox News, and social media.

TRUMP: All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. But she's in great shape. We're both in good shape. We both stood and then a teleprompter that didn't work. This is these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much. And by the way, it's working now just went on. Thank you.

It was quickly debunked by the U.N.

A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025

The AP reported that the glitches were caused by Trump's own staffer and not some nefarious plan against demented Donald.

However, that didn't stop the MAGA cult from promoting the conspiracy last night.

Watters: it does appear to be sabotage with the escalator and the teleprompter..



Leavitt: It appears that way to me… if we find these were UN staffers who were purposely trying to literally trip up the president and the first lady, there better be accountability for those… pic.twitter.com/bAClOElkQf — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

Leavitt even said the Secret Service will look into it because it could have been a deadly plot.

Early this morning, Maria Bartiromo dutifully continued to promote the escalator lie.

Maria Bartiromo: "And then the sabotage efforts! Him going on the escalator and the escalator stops, the teleprompter going down. What went on yesterday at the UN General Assembly, congressman?" pic.twitter.com/qvIqRefP5J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025

The cult of grievances never stops.

