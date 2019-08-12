CNN: Here's A List Of Conspiracy Theories Promoted By Trump

Donald Trump, the so-called president of the United States, is retweeting a conspiracy theory claiming the Clintons had Jeffrey Epstein murdered.

It's bad enough that these idiotic and destructive rumors that take place on crazy chat rooms and websites on the Internet that are shared, but for these same lunatic ideas to emanate and be promoted from the White House is morally reprehensible and despicable.

CNN host Ana Cabrera spent a few minutes doing the American public a favor by recapping Trump's Alex Jones-like mentality.

Cabrera said, "President Trump has reacted to Epstein's death in what is sadly a very unsurprising way. He is spreading a conspiracy theory that the Clintons had Epstein killed," she said.

"Let that sink in. this would be like Gerald Ford or Jimmy Carter or Ronald Reagan claiming LBJ had Kennedy killed."

He's also suggested senator Ted Cruz's dad was involved in JFK's assassination. That Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered because a pillow was found over his face. That Joe Scarborough may have been involved in his intern's death. That there was something fishy about the suicide of Vince Foster, a former Clinton aide. He started the birther movement and offered President Obama $5 million for his college records and passport. Trump raised questions about Senator Marco Rubio's eligibility to be president because his parents were not born in the US. Trump conveniently ignored the fact that his own mother wasn't born in the US. Trump also raised similar eligibility questions about Senator Ted Cruz because he was born in Canada. President Trump went on to claim that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. His own Justice Department publicly said this did not happen. Trump claimed he saw and read about Muslim Americans celebrating on 9/11. Absolutely no footage or news articles have ever been found to support this. He said he lost the popular vote because millions of people voted illegally. A commission he put together to find this widespread fraud never found any. He's argued that global warming is a hoax created by the Chinese. The president leaves out that he sought to build a sea wall at his Scottish golf course to, quote, protect from global warming and its effects.

He claims vaccines cause autism and that noise from windmills can cause cancer. He's denied that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria and the president has adamantly denied that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

The FBI is now classifying conspiracy theories like Qanon and many others as a domestic terrorist threat.

When will they do the same to Trump?