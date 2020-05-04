Media Bites
Don Lemon's Withering List Of Reasons Why President Obama Triggers Trump

The CNN anchor has Trump's number, and made sure he knew the many ways President Obama is better at absolutely everything.
Don Lemon was feeling feisty last night.

He was slamming Donald Trump's criminally negligent response to the pandemic laying our nation low, and noting that as a means of distraction, Trump turned to one of his favorite crutches: the conspiracy theory.

LEMON: One of the most transparent and ludicrous us attempts at distraction we have seen, from a president who has a million of them: retweeting an utterly absurd claim by a conspiracy theorist that the former president, Barack Obama was behind the Russia "hoax."... It's a disturbed fantasy.

Why Trump would want to remind us of his impeachment is beyond me, but here we are. It's worth it to him to bring up Russia's role in 2016 just to attempt to sully the name of President Obama? Apparently so. It is the most perverse emotional tic, and Lemon is not about to let it slide.

Lemon played former President George W. Bush's moving and hopeful video addressing the nation in the midst of COVID-19. Lemon followed that up with President Barack Obama's video also meant to calm and comfort our citizens during the pandemic. Wistfully, Lemon said, "Boy, oh, boy, that's leadership. That's compassion. It's too bad that president Trump can't show either."

That's when Lemon could only wonder aloud:

LEMON: By the way, what is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he's smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn't need Daddy's help? Wife is more accomplished, better-looking? I don't know, what is it? What is it about him? That he's a Black man that's accomplished? Became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.

Those are probably all rhetorical in that we all know the answer, and so does Lemon. But it's way more fun to hear them put forth in the form of questions and imagining Trump catching it while he's hate-watching CNN, with his tiny finger on the Twitter button.

