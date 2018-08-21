Alex Jones: Trump Isn't A Child Rapist, Also He's A Victim Of Cohen's Plea

On the day that Paul Manafort is convicted on 8 counts and Michael Cohen pleads guilty to 8 counts (2 of which incriminate Trump), Alex Jones is hard at work on his few remaining platforms lying to his gullible viewers.

First, he has somehow turned the scandal of child abuse in the Catholic Church by Catholic priests into a "leftist intelligence operation," because everyone knows leftists are responsible for pedophile rings. Never mind that the Catholic Church and the priests ordained by said church are conservative politically. Pedophilia, in Alex Jones' world, is the exclusive province of the left.

Also, it's not the Catholic church.

"We’ve got the leftists infiltrating every university, every institution with their pedophile rings," Jones declared. "And I’m not defending the Catholic Church, but it’s not the Catholic Church, it’s that’s how the leftists use their intelligence operations. Over a thousand kids raped, 301 priests, now they are saying no prosecutions."

But it's not the Catholic Church! I am just as outraged as anyone over the idea that there will be no prosecutions, but the statute of limitations is not a leftist plot to exonerate priests.

As for Trump, well, they're picking on him because he's straight and likes women, infidelity be damned.

Here's the rant, which makes absolutely no sense. Of course, it's not supposed to.

JONES: But, they want prosecutions of Trump legally taking care of women that thought he was going to marry them. Here’s a couple hundred thousand dollars. “Oh, he treated me really nice. Oh, he was super nice, he dated me in between marriages.” That’s the big dirty thing when Trump never said he wasn’t a ladies man, OK? I think the crime is that he’s heterosexual, I guess, with the media. So think about that. There’s not a thousand raped kids by Trump. There’s not one. There’s not one. And that’s what this comes down to is the insanity of the Hollywood pedophile rings and the sex cults and Nxivm and everything Roger Stone and others have exposed and now we’re here looking at this in its eyeballs and we’re hearing that, “Oh my God his lawyer is going to flip on him.” If his lawyer had a taxi cab company that might not have paid taxes. What the hell does that have to do with the frickin’ Russians, man?

That is some masterful sleight of hand, with some QAnon tossed in for good measure, but make no mistake: Roger Stone's time in the barrel is nigh, and there will be more in the Trump Crime Syndicate who are exposed, indicted, and convicted before he leaves the White House in disgrace, whether voluntarily or in handcuffs.

Alex Jones is clinging to his few remaining platforms to poison the well as much as he can with lies, distortions, distractions and a well-honed outrage machine. He's been doing it for years and isn't about to let a little thing like a YouTube suspension stop him now.

(h/t Media Matters)