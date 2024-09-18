Maria Bartiromo: P. Diddy Arrest Timed To Take Trump Off Front Page

Fox Business host and MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo claimed that the arrest of P. Diddy was coordinated to knock Trump's brush with a possible assassination off the front page.

"I see conspiracies everywhere!"

BARTIROMO: And don't you find it ironic, Miranda, that once again they take that same strategy out and that is change the conversation, okay?

The timing of the P. Diddy arrest, please. They must have had the P. Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to take it off the shelf for when they needed it.

And yesterday, boy oh boy, did they need it because the questions were spiking everywhere as far as how it is possible that another assassination attempt happened, that another would-be assassin was within one, you know, a couple of hundred yards of President Trump.

As we're all asking these questions, boom!

They take P. Diddy in - and now we're all talking about that.

Take it off the front page. This strategy over and over again. I saw right through it as soon as it happened.

DEVINE: Gosh, I hadn't even thought of that, but you're absolutely right. It's typical of how they manipulate the narrative very well.