Wingnut Welfare Central Whines About CNN Hiring Of Andrew McCabe

Cry me a river. The same network that is a revolving door for every lying right wing politician or administration official that wants a safe place to land after their time in government has ended, and that just hired former spokes-liar for the Trump administration Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a Fox "analyst," is now whining about CNN hiring former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

McCabe is suing the DOJ for his partisan firing, but you'd never know that listening to Maria Bartiromo and her guest, former Utah Rep. turned Fox regular Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz tried and failed to push the conspiracy theory that "Mueller's team needs to be investigated because they illegally targeted Donald Trump and his campaign" with another Fox host, Chris Wallace, earlier this year.

Wallace shut Chaffetz down for pushing the dangerous and repeatedly debunked nonsense during a segment on Fox News Sunday this March, but this weekend, the Sunday Morning Futures host was more than willing to aid and abet the former congressman in pushing those lies, along with the nonsense being pushed by failed DNI nominee John Ratcliffe that there was some anti-Trump "secret society" operating within the FBI.

Bartiromo and Chaffetz also did their best to try to distance Carter Page from the Trump campaign, and to pretend that there was no reason to surveil him, despite evidence to the contrary.

Here's Bartiromo starting things off by pushing a new conspiracy theory -- that the Chinese don't want to make a deal with Trump because the media here in America is being too hard on him.