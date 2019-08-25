Wingnut Welfare Central Whines About CNN Hiring Of Andrew McCabe

Cry me a river. The same network that is a revolving door for every lying right wing politician or administration official that wants a safe place to land after their time in government has ended, and that just hired former spokes-liar for the Trump administration Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a Fox "analyst," is now whining about CNN hiring former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
McCabe is suing the DOJ for his partisan firing, but you'd never know that listening to Maria Bartiromo and her guest, former Utah Rep. turned Fox regular Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz tried and failed to push the conspiracy theory that "Mueller's team needs to be investigated because they illegally targeted Donald Trump and his campaign" with another Fox host, Chris Wallace, earlier this year.
Wallace shut Chaffetz down for pushing the dangerous and repeatedly debunked nonsense during a segment on Fox News Sunday this March, but this weekend, the Sunday Morning Futures host was more than willing to aid and abet the former congressman in pushing those lies, along with the nonsense being pushed by failed DNI nominee John Ratcliffe that there was some anti-Trump "secret society" operating within the FBI.
Bartiromo and Chaffetz also did their best to try to distance Carter Page from the Trump campaign, and to pretend that there was no reason to surveil him, despite evidence to the contrary.
Here's Bartiromo starting things off by pushing a new conspiracy theory -- that the Chinese don't want to make a deal with Trump because the media here in America is being too hard on him.
No wonder the Chinese walked away and said, you know what, we're going to renig. I'm not going to put into law it's unlawful to steal intellectual property. Why would I? We're going to be done with this guy in about a year.
That's because of the media's coverage and we're going to talk with Carter Page coming up in a little while. He of course is at the center of all of this. I've got to ask you your take on that, because Carter Page is a former Trump foreign policy adviser.
He's an expert on these issues and of course he was a government informant, which he'll explain to us and the government actually turned against him.
Your thoughts on what we learned this weekend, that in fact Andrew McCabe, who was the Deputy Director at the FBI, he is currently under investigation by William Barr, by John Durham, and he's been referred for criminal charges by the inspector general. He just got a job as a commentator on TV, on another channel.
CHAFFETZ: It hasn't slowed down CNN. This is a person, Mr. McCabe, who did something that almost no other federal employee has ever done, and that is he actually got fired for cause. That is, I mean, and to then go and be a commentator on CNN.
I mean, it shows up in the airports but other than that I think a lot of people do watch it internationally and I do think that the Chinese and others in the foreign policy world look at that, and they didn't think Donald Trump was going to survive his first term, but not only did he survive. He's stronger politically than he's ever been and I think Carter Page, this was a person, at great distance, from the Trump campaign.
Yes, he was associated, but it wasn't like he was core of the team. And I do have to note, that the FISA applications were to go after Carter Page. He's the one person that they didn't charge with anything after all of this.
BARTIROMO: He has no charges, he's walking around a free man. Yes he was wiretapped for over a year, but let's not forget when you wiretap one individual, it's not just necessarily hearing that individual's conversation with everybody in his life.
It's hearing everything he's doing, so not only were they, think about that, he was on a committee, for foreign policy advice for then candidate Trump, and he's having conversations with colleagues about where president Trump wants to take foreign policy.
That's what they were listening in on. They wanted a microphone in the Trump campaign!