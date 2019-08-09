Andrew McCabe Sues DOJ For Partisan Firing

Because everything Donald does is sadistic, he fired FBI director Andy McCabe. He didn't just fire him - he fired him just days before McCabe's 50th birthday, so that he couldn't get his full pension benefits. Why? The lawsuit alleges it's because the FBI director wouldn't do Donald's bidding whenever he waved his stumpy fingers.
Lawsuit, you say? Yes, Andy McCabe is suing the Department of Justice and the FBI for firing him "for his refusal to pledge partisan allegiance to Trump." (McCabe did the exact opposite of pledge allegiance. He authorized the Mueller investigation.) He's hoping to be reinstated so that he can get his full retirement benefits.
Nicolle Wallace partnered with Chuck Rosenberg on Deadline WH to break down that they knew of this suit.
Can you imagine how McCabe would describe Bill Barr?
Wallace asked Rosenberg to speak to what it was about McCabe that enraged and threatened Donald so.
Then they talked about how Trump held a grudge against McCabe because his wife ran for office in Virginia as a Democrat, and had received donations from people associated with the Clintons, so, of course, that makes McCabe an even more appealing target. The studier of Hitler and hirer of Nazis is completely comfortable targeting the livelihood and reputations (and, we know, freedom) of anyone who refuses to bend the knee. And McCabe is suing his Justice Department.
I hope takes 'em to the cleaners.