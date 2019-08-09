Andrew McCabe Sues DOJ For Partisan Firing

Because everything Donald does is sadistic, he fired FBI director Andy McCabe. He didn't just fire him - he fired him just days before McCabe's 50th birthday, so that he couldn't get his full pension benefits. Why? The lawsuit alleges it's because the FBI director wouldn't do Donald's bidding whenever he waved his stumpy fingers.

Lawsuit, you say? Yes, Andy McCabe is suing the Department of Justice and the FBI for firing him "for his refusal to pledge partisan allegiance to Trump." (McCabe did the exact opposite of pledge allegiance. He authorized the Mueller investigation.) He's hoping to be reinstated so that he can get his full retirement benefits.

Nicolle Wallace partnered with Chuck Rosenberg on Deadline WH to break down that they knew of this suit.

WALLACE: Among the blistering criticisms of Trump and his allies detailed in the suit, a vivid description of the cast of cronies running the Justice Department and the FBI. From the filing, quote, Sessions, Wray, and others served as the Trumps's personal enforcers rather than the nation's highest law enforcement officials, catering to Trump's unlawful whims instead of honoring their oath to uphold the Constitution.

Can you imagine how McCabe would describe Bill Barr?

Wallace asked Rosenberg to speak to what it was about McCabe that enraged and threatened Donald so.

Sure, Andy told the world that he was the one who authorized opening an investigation on the president's role with respect to the Mueller investigation and Russian interference and told us that the president was a subject of that investigation. So the president must have felt very threatened by what Andy McCabe did. By the way, Nicolle, what Andy McCabe stood for. Probably a good point to insert by bias, Andy is a friend of mine. I think he's a man of integrity. But the attacks of the president on Andy were merciless, absolutely extraordinary. Once Andy was fired, the president publicly celebrated that firing. So what Andy is essentially alleging is the timetable for his firing was accelerated and his chance to respond to the charges against him were abbreviated.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Then they talked about how Trump held a grudge against McCabe because his wife ran for office in Virginia as a Democrat, and had received donations from people associated with the Clintons, so, of course, that makes McCabe an even more appealing target. The studier of Hitler and hirer of Nazis is completely comfortable targeting the livelihood and reputations (and, we know, freedom) of anyone who refuses to bend the knee. And McCabe is suing his Justice Department.

I hope takes 'em to the cleaners.