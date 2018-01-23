FBI Director Wray Threatened To Quit Rather Than Firing Deputy Director

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Jeff Sessions has been putting pressure on Wray to fire his Deputy Director Andrew McCabe at the urging of Trump and in response Wray said he'd resign if that happened.

Axios was first to report, "Sessions told White House Counsel Don McGahn about how upset Wray was about the pressure on him to fire McCabe, and McGahn told Sessions this issue wasn’t worth losing the FBI Director over, according to a source familiar with the situation."

After firing James Comey in a highly controversial fashion, Trump is looking for another pound of flesh.

Trump used his tweets to target McCabe back in December after reports surfaced that said he may retire in March.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Raj "what-ever-his-name-is" Shah released a statement praising Wray to dispute these reports:

The President has enormous respect for the thousands of rank-and-file F.B.I. agents who make up the world’s most professional and talented law enforcement agency. He believes politically motivated senior leaders, including former Director Comey and others he empowered, have tainted the agency’s reputation for unbiased pursuit of justice,’’ said Shah. “The president appointed Chris Wray because he is a man of true character and integrity, and the right choice to clean up the misconduct at the highest levels of the F.B.I. and give the rank and file confidence in their leadership.”

James Comey took a shot at the Trump administration in a tweet on Monday.

Good to read reports of people standing up for what they believe in. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy” — MLK

— James Comey (@Comey) January 23, 2018

Trump and his people have been doing everything they can to destroy and discredit the FBI and the Muller investigation so this fits right in their wheelhouse.