Andrew McCabe Stepped Down As Deputy FBI Director Today
Without an explanation and after months of being told FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe would leave when he reached his earliest retirement date in March, McCabe is stepping down effective immediately.
According to NBC News' Pete Williams, McCabe will be "on leave" starting today through his retirement date in March.
It really does stink to high heaven, especially when the Mueller investigation is closing in on Trump and his cronies.
One month ago, Trump tweeted this:
Sean Hannity then jumped on the McCabe-Hating train, all of Fox News followed and off it went, steaming toward this inevitable ending.
I have not seen anything like this since the Watergate days. The parallels are obvious, deep, and disgusting.
