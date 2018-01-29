Andrew McCabe Stepped Down As Deputy FBI Director Today

Without an explanation and after months of being told FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe would leave when he reached his earliest retirement date in March, McCabe is stepping down effective immediately.

According to NBC News' Pete Williams, McCabe will be "on leave" starting today through his retirement date in March.

It really does stink to high heaven, especially when the Mueller investigation is closing in on Trump and his cronies.

One month ago, Trump tweeted this:

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

Sean Hannity then jumped on the McCabe-Hating train, all of Fox News followed and off it went, steaming toward this inevitable ending.

I have not seen anything like this since the Watergate days. The parallels are obvious, deep, and disgusting.