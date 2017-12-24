Rumor: FBI Deputy Director May Retire In 90 Days, Trump Freaks Out On Twitter

Just one day after news broke about Andrew McCabe providing more evidence supporting James Comey's statements about Donald Trump demanding a "loyalty pledge" reports came out that McCabe may be retiring as early as March of 2018.

The Washington Post reports that McCabe won’t be eligible to retire with his full pension until early March. People close to McCabe told The Washington Post: “He’s got about 90 days, and some of that will be holiday time. He can make it."

As expected, Donald "twitter fingers" Trump just can't keep his mouth shut. He went on a rant:

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The timing couldn't have been better, because the brilliant Richard Painter was on MSNBC to discuss Trump's insane tweet rant and what it would mean if we had a functioning government and not a Congress filled with terrified and spineless sycophants. Here is what Painter had to say:

"Andrew McCabe is loyal public servant and he has served his country well for him to be attacked by members of Congress the way he's been attacked over the past few years is unconscionable. What's going on is McCabe is witness to the obstruction of justice by President Trump because McCabe was there when FBI, when he learned of the President to swear loyalty to the President and obstruct the Russian investigation. This is intimidation of witness by members of Congress. now that he is retiring we see the President taking up on twitter to continue to harass this man, who is not only a loyal public servant, but a material witness in the obstruction of justice case against President Trump. This is shocking behavior on behalf of the President. and I would have to say in the Bush White House when I was ethics lawyer, if any White House staff member had sent out communications some of those tweets we would have had them fired immediately and for this President of the United States to be doing this is a disgrace."

Adam Schiff tweeted this shortly after:

FBI would set a dangerous precedent if it forced out dedicated career public servants in capitulation to Trump and WH pressure. President has already removed one top FBI leader — Comey — over Russia; McCabe would be another. https://t.co/3txhTds3vA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 23, 2017

And James Comey, who thus far has only thrown indirect shade at Trump, came out and directly tweeted, utterly transparent about his audience of one:

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

Christopher Wray, Trump's newly appointed Director of the FBI, has yet to comment on either the reports or Trump's rant. You better believe that Mueller will be happy with this news. As a private citizen, McCabe has zero fear of political or professional repercussions for his testimony. Not that there was any doubt about his truthfulness before, but knowing that in just 90 days he will be utterly unencumbered from Trump's administration, is excellent news.

And that is why Donald Trump is losing what is left of his mind right now. Shit, meet fan.