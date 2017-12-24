Rumor: FBI Deputy Director May Retire In 90 Days, Trump Freaks Out On Twitter
Just one day after news broke about Andrew McCabe providing more evidence supporting James Comey's statements about Donald Trump demanding a "loyalty pledge" reports came out that McCabe may be retiring as early as March of 2018.
The Washington Post reports that McCabe won’t be eligible to retire with his full pension until early March. People close to McCabe told The Washington Post: “He’s got about 90 days, and some of that will be holiday time. He can make it."
As expected, Donald "twitter fingers" Trump just can't keep his mouth shut. He went on a rant:
The timing couldn't have been better, because the brilliant Richard Painter was on MSNBC to discuss Trump's insane tweet rant and what it would mean if we had a functioning government and not a Congress filled with terrified and spineless sycophants. Here is what Painter had to say:
"Andrew McCabe is loyal public servant and he has served his country well for him to be attacked by members of Congress the way he's been attacked over the past few years is unconscionable. What's going on is McCabe is witness to the obstruction of justice by President Trump because McCabe was there when FBI, when he learned of the President to swear loyalty to the President and obstruct the Russian investigation. This is intimidation of witness by members of Congress. now that he is retiring we see the President taking up on twitter to continue to harass this man, who is not only a loyal public servant, but a material witness in the obstruction of justice case against President Trump.
This is shocking behavior on behalf of the President. and I would have to say in the Bush White House when I was ethics lawyer, if any White House staff member had sent out communications some of those tweets we would have had them fired immediately and for this President of the United States to be doing this is a disgrace."
Adam Schiff tweeted this shortly after:
And remember this gem from Sarah Huckleberry Sanders (from 2016)
And James Comey, who thus far has only thrown indirect shade at Trump, came out and directly tweeted, utterly transparent about his audience of one:
Christopher Wray, Trump's newly appointed Director of the FBI, has yet to comment on either the reports or Trump's rant. You better believe that Mueller will be happy with this news. As a private citizen, McCabe has zero fear of political or professional repercussions for his testimony. Not that there was any doubt about his truthfulness before, but knowing that in just 90 days he will be utterly unencumbered from Trump's administration, is excellent news.
And that is why Donald Trump is losing what is left of his mind right now. Shit, meet fan.
