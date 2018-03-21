McCabe Authorized Investigation Into Sessions' Lies At Confirmation Hearings, Report Says

Remember that time Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee to be confirmed as Trump's Attorney General and he lied about some things? If you don't, the video is right up above so you can watch it again.

It turns out that Andrew McCabe authorized an investigation into Attorney General Sessions for his "lack of candor" in those hearings, according to an ABC News report.

Yes, you read that right. Andrew McCabe, in his capacity as Deputy Director of the FBI, opened an investigation into whether or not Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III was truthful in his sworn testimony before Congress, because that is what FBI agents do. They investigate all sorts of things, from conspiracies with hostile foreign actors to hijack our democracy to lying little pissant nominees.

There are denials, and then there are denials. According to ABC News, "one source told ABC News that Sessions was not aware of the investigation when he decided to fire McCabe last Friday less than 48 hours before McCabe, a former FBI deputy director, was due to retire from government and obtain a full pension, but an attorney representing Sessions declined to confirm that."

You can assume the attorney was not interested in lying to the press about Sessions lying to Congress or being investigated for said lies.

However, the investigation has been closed now. "The Special Counsel's office has informed me that after interviewing the attorney general and conducting additional investigation, the attorney general is not under investigation for false statements or perjury in his confirmation hearing testimony and related written submissions to Congress," Sessions attorney Chuck Cooper told ABC News.

Well of course it has! Of course! And without so much as a whisper of a consequence for telling lies in confirmation hearings.

It is extremely frustrating that Al Franken had to resign but Sessions remains in his position persecuting brown people and promoting white supremacy through the power of his office.

Current FBI Director Christopher Wray claims McCabe's firing was "by the book," but we're not so sure, given that this particular team of despots is a group of rage-driven vengeful plutocrats.