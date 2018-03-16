FBI's Andrew McCabe Fired One Day Before His Retirement

The Washington Post reports the Keebler Elf has finally fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was scheduled to retire Sunday.

Trump's tiny mincing minion released a statement late last night justifying the move with the Inspector General's report, although we all know the real reason why the Big Cheeto wanted him gone. After all, he was going to testify against Trump eventually in any obstruction case.

He was accused of authorizing the disclosure of information to the media about a Clinton-related case, then misleading investigators about his actions in the matter. McCabe denies it.

Official statement by Andrew McCabe on his firing.



What an incredible and honorable man. The President Doesn't yet realize how terrible a move this has been.



Thank you for your Service Mr. McCabe pic.twitter.com/wR5Bh9hzrV — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 17, 2018

If there is evidence that Trump is retaliating against McCabe because he's a witness against Trump in the Russia investigation, it can be used by Mueller against Trump in his obstruction investigation. https://t.co/1geVaqzY8A — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 17, 2018

Intel Dem torches Trump and Sessions over McCabe firing: "This is how guilty people act" https://t.co/8xDqBUOrKV pic.twitter.com/J71kzxiH0g — The Hill (@thehill) March 17, 2018

Make no mistake... People in federal law enforcement are thinking deeply about this tonight... McCabe had been expected to retire this Sunday, on his 50th birthday, when he would have become eligible to receive early retirement benefits. https://t.co/EB1rMUErF4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 17, 2018

I'm no lawyer but if McCabe wanted to sue for wrongful dismissal, this tweet might be a good thing to cite! https://t.co/W0qCqwrPYV — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 17, 2018