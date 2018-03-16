FBI's Andrew McCabe Fired One Day Before His Retirement
The Washington Post reports the Keebler Elf has finally fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was scheduled to retire Sunday.
Trump's tiny mincing minion released a statement late last night justifying the move with the Inspector General's report, although we all know the real reason why the Big Cheeto wanted him gone. After all, he was going to testify against Trump eventually in any obstruction case.
He was accused of authorizing the disclosure of information to the media about a Clinton-related case, then misleading investigators about his actions in the matter. McCabe denies it.
Comments