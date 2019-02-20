Trump Fired Comey, In Part, Because Comey Hadn't Fired McCabe

You know we're living in a topsy-turvy world when a die-hard liberal like me is hailing a Republican journalist and a top federal law enforcement official in the government as heroes, but holy moly, Nicolle Wallace and Andrew McCabe have delivered some masterful work in their respective fields. Nicolle Wallace in her interview of McCabe today, and McCabe in the last two-plus years in the FBI.

Wallace played a clip of Trump doing what he always does — belittling and lying about anyone with enough integrity to resist his corruption (like, for example, a kindergarten student.) In this particular Trump clip/10-second exercise of one's gag reflex, we see him take aim at McCabe, whose book recently came out. McCabe admitted to Wallace he was still rattled at the name-calling, yet steely in his resolve that he'd been wrongly fired, with receipts to back him up. He went further, sharing some that had never before been revealed.

In particular, Trump had written a letter, (which McCabe had seen,) in which he said one of the reasons he was firing Jim Comey was that Comey had not fired McCabe. This letter was a hot topic of discussion at the lawyers' meeting on May 8th — the evening before Comey was fired. This little nugget had not seen the light of day before now. It's pretty astonishing, given the fact that it was well before the IG report about McCabe came out. In fact, it was before the IG had even interviewed McCabe.

Yes, Mango Mussolini truly does, and has always had the will, desire, deep instinctive pull towards fascist dictatorial rule, and this blatant (and clueless) attempt to justify firing Comey because McCabe was still employed is as direct evidence of that as you will get. God, to be a fly on the wall and to have seen the lawyers' faces when they saw that letter, and tried to tell him..."Um, Mr. President, we think maybe we should go a different way with this announcement..."

