That is one angry, angry hippo roaming the halls of the White House this week:

DOJ just issued the McCabe report - which is a total disaster. He LIED! LIED! LIED! McCabe was totally controlled by Comey - McCabe is Comey!! No collusion, all made up by this den of thieves and lowlifes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

Source tells @GloriaBorger that Trump is “pissed (source's wording), flailing and upset.”



Source says Trump's anger is “beyond what anyone can imagine.”



Another says Trump is in “lash out” mode. — Jason K. Morrell (@CNNJason) April 13, 2018

This was our story from a couple weeks ago about their contradicting accounts https://t.co/kXnX94oYAT — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 13, 2018

Countsil just plops Macabé report scroll- which is filthy disasters! He LIED! LIED! LIED! WE HATES IT! Macabé enchanted whole by the Comey - Macabé IS Comeys!! Faces melt & twist into same face of LIES! No collruding precious! All mades up by tricksy den of thieves! Fat LOSERSES! pic.twitter.com/H1V5iiWR5v — Gollum J. Trump (@realGollumTrump) April 13, 2018

Oh dear. You don't suppose he's going to pop an aneurysm, do you? Will Mike Dense have to step up to the plate?

Isn't one of the threads that Mueller is exploring in his obstruction case that Trump dangled pardons to people who might be able to provide critical evidence? https://t.co/cERe6oFzKH — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) April 13, 2018

Raise your hand if you believe Trump called to check in on Michael Cohen because he cared!

Also: