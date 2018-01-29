After Firing Comey, An Angry Trump Asked McCabe About How His Wife Felt To Be 'A Loser'

NBC News is reporting that Trump, acting like a petulant child got so angry that Andrew McCabe let a fired James Comey use an FBI plane to go home he mocked his wife over it.

The King Baby was at it again.

Trump, who believes the entire Justice system is his personal play thing, like a rattle or a dump truck, is also running the U.S. government by what he sees from television.

Apparently, The apprentice-douchebag became livid watching television footage of the former director of the FBI, who he just unceremoniously fired "boarding a government-funded plane from Los Angeles back to Washington that he called the bureau’s acting director, Andrew McCabe, to vent, according to multiple people familiar with the phone call."

It's bad enough Trump takes his cues from the propaganda team of Fox and Friends, but he also plays with the livelihoods of people in law enforcement, Justice and in government that he constantly sh*ts on and then feigns ignorance when they are forced out, get fired or quit.



Right, Sarah?

McCabe told the president he hadn’t been asked to authorize Comey’s flight, but if anyone had asked, he would have approved it, three people familiar with the call recounted to NBC News. The president was silent for a moment and then turned on McCabe, suggesting he ask his wife how it feels to be a loser — an apparent reference to a failed campaign for state office in Virginia that McCabe’s wife made in 2015.McCabe replied, “OK, sir.” Trump then hung up the phone.

After reading the story on-air, Nicolle Wallace said, "I talked to a couple of the president's friends and I said he comes off as such a jerk. This person said, he sure does."

Jerk, is a far too kind of a word for his behavior. iIf Trump was in the schoolyards of Queens, where he and I are from and made that comment, he'd get his butt kicked many times over.

This comes on the heels of a NY Times story that reports Andrew McCabe stepped down now because of the months of constant pressure Trump put on him as well as his boss, Christopher Wray.

Trump is a narcissistic asshole and only has an allegiance to himself. Apparently one can only serve in the federal government if they pledge allegiance to Trump and never vote or become a Democratic politician, like Jill McCabe dared to do.