Chris Wallace Perfectly Shuts Down Jason Chaffetz For Veering Into Mueller Conspiracy Theory About FISA Court

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) alleged on Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's team needs to be investigated because they illegally targeted Donald Trump and his campaign.

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, Chaffetz argued that Democrats will not be able to accept Mueller's report on Russian election inference because no one was indicted for so-called "collusion."

"Mueller has all the credibility in the world and there are no new indictments," Chaffetz said.

"I've got to say, you say he has all the credibility in the world," Fox News host Chris Wallace interrupted. "You realize the president, for two years, has been saying exactly the opposite."

Chaffetz asserted that the investigation would make Trump "stronger than ever politically." The former congressman then ventured into conspiracy theory territory.

"I do think 90 days from now, there is going to be an Inspector General report that could be very damning about the highest echelons within the FBI and what they were doing," Chaffetz opined. "And I think that may have the most consequences."

"How did [the Mueller investigation] originate?" the former congressman--who was in office in 2016 when then President Obama wanted to warn Americans about Russian interference in our elections and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let him-- demanded to know. "Why did they go to the FISA court?"

"No, no, no!" host Chris Wallace said, taking control of the panel. "We're not going to go there. It originated because Donald Trump fired [then-FBI Director] James Comey. And then he said to Lester Holt on NBC, it's the Russia thing. That's why there was a special counsel."

"Every single Democrat in this town wanted to fire James Comey," Chaffetz replied. "The president got a memo from [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] to actually do that."

"He had already decided to do that," Wallace retorted. "He fired him because he said the Russia thing."

Chaffetz tried to ignore Wallace's point but the Fox News host called him out.

"You keep switching the argument," Wallace said.