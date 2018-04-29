Chris Wallace Drags Jason Miller For Denying Russia Collusion: 'We Have No Idea What Mueller Is Finding'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday challenged former Trump campaign strategist Jason Miller after he insisted that there was no proof that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. Of course, Miller appeared on Fox News Sunday during a break in his hostile custody battle with his baby mama and arguments as to whether to tell his son that the moon landing was faked, so one should question his ability to grasp reality in any kind of accurate way.

During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, Wallace wondered whether Trump made a mistake last week by telling Fox & Friends that he may interfere in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation at some point, given that even congressional Republicans have warned publicly that would be a prima facie case of obstruction of justice and an impeachable offense.

"I think this investigation is imploding under the weight of there being absolutely nothing there," Miller opined.

"We don't know that," Wallace interrupted.

"Nothing has been proven," Miller insisted.

"I'm talking about the Mueller investigation," Wallace interrupted again. "We have no idea what he's finding."

"If there would have been something on collusion, that would have leaked out," Miller retorted. "That would have gotten out so long ago."

"Wait," Wallace said. "You're now saying, because there isn't a leak -- I thought you condemned leaks. Which is it? Are leaks good or bad?"

"Leaks are terrible," Miller said. "But you know, if there was a way to hurt President Trump, it would have leaked out and that would have been out there. There's been no evidence, after a year and a half plus of searching, of any collusion. There's been nothing that's been proven."

Apparently, Miller has forgotten the indictments of 19 people, three companies as well as the guilty pleas of four fellow members of the Trump campaign and the looming decades long prison sentence of Trump campaign CEO Paul Manafort. All without leaks.

"So far, there's been nothing untoward about the president or anything that's been put forward," he added. "So, I think most of the people around the country are taking a look at this and saying, 'You know what? The president is probably right, this is a witch hunt and needs to get wrapped up.'"

"If there's nothing that's been found, why not let Mueller finish his investigation?" Wallace asked, forcing Miller to backtrack.

"I think that's what will happen," Miller remarked.