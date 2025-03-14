Pelosi Urges Dem Senators To Reject Schumer CR Capitulation

If ever there was a Democratic Party apparatchik, it’s former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. But Pelosi has smacked down her former counterpart in the Senate loud and clear. Let’s hope Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gets the message.

Pelosi’s press release, with my emphases, is below. It was also posted on Xitter:

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have offered the Congress a false choice between a government shutdown or a blank check that makes a devastating assault on the well-being of working families across America. Let’s be clear: neither is a good option for the American people. But this false choice that some are buying instead of fighting is unacceptable. I salute Leader Hakeem Jeffries for his courageous rejection of this false choice, and I am proud of my colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus for their overwhelming vote against this bill. “Democratic senators should listen to the women. Appropriations leaders Rosa DeLauro and Patty Murray have eloquently presented the case that we must have a better choice: a four-week funding extension to keep government open and negotiate a bipartisan agreement. America has experienced a Trump shutdown before – but this damaging legislation only makes matters worse. Democrats must not buy into this false choice. We must fight back for a better way. Listen to the women, For The People.”

Hear, hear.