Chuck Folds. What Will The Rest Of Democratic Senators Do Now?

The New York senator said as bad as the GOP bill is, a shutdown would be worse. How so?
By Susie MadrakMarch 14, 2025

Well, Josh Marshall was right. Now how many Dems still fall in line behind Schumer? Via the Associate Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer relented Thursday rather than risk a government shutdown, announcing he’s ready to start the process of considering a Republican-led government funding bill that has fiercely divided Democrats under pressure to impose limits on the Trump administration.

Schumer told Democrats privately during a spirited closed-door lunch and then made public remarks ahead of voting Friday, which will be hours before the midnight deadline to keep government running. The New York senator said as bad as the GOP bill is, a shutdown would be worse, giving President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk “carte blanche” as they tear through the government.

“Trump has taken a blowtorch to our country and wielded chaos like a weapon,” Schumer said. “For Donald Trump, a shutdown would be a gift. It would be the best distraction he could ask for from his awful agenda.”

Josh Marshall explains how it's STILL all Kabuki.

But senators are listening. That means it's still in YOUR hands.

Call 202-224-3121!

The plan is that at least 8 Ds vote *for* cloture, then offer amendments to "improve" the CR which will fail, then cast a meaningless vote against the CR.

Brad Johnson (@climatebrad.hillheat.com) 2025-03-12T17:19:43.402Z

*Jon Ossoff* just announced he's voting no. You think that happened out of nowhere? CALL YOUR SENATORS. 👇

Celeste Ng (@pronounced-ing.bsky.social) 2025-03-14T02:27:08.078Z

Trump and Republicans set this up as an unprecedented power grab so they can slash and burn government services on their terms.

I’m a firm NO — on cloture and final passage — on this ‘CR’

Senator Tina Smith (@smith.senate.gov) 2025-03-13T21:35:51.674Z

Discussion

