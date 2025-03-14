Happy Birthday Albert Einstein

The man who changed science.
By John AmatoMarch 14, 2025

On March 14, 1879, Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.

His thinking revolutionized physics and turned the scientific community away from the macro world of Newtonian physics into the micro world of quantum mechanics.

As brilliant as his papers were, which included Special Relativity, which led to General Relativity, as well as his famous E=mc² equation, Einstein won his Pulitzer prize for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.

Einstein was not a friend of the Copenhagen interpretation of quantum mechanics, which came out of his discoveries, because he felt it was an incomplete theory of everything.

His debates with Niels Bohr are legendary.

Open thread below...

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
