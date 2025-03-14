Brian Kilmeade Gay Bashes Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg has had a storied career so far, but in Fox News host Brian Kilmeade' mind, he's nothing more than a pronoun.

Hey scumbag, Pete is a former naval officer, graduated Harvard College and the University of Oxford, attending on a Rhodes Scholarship, was the 32nd Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2020, and 19th United States Secretary of Transportation from 2021 to 2025.

What the fuck have you or your co-hosts accomplished?

KILMEADE: I would say this, he made his first big move, took his pronouns off his profile. JONES: Oh, it's about time. EARHARDT: Did he? KILMEADE: Yep. DOOCY: That's the first thing you look at on a profile? KILMEADE: It's noticeable when you live to, when your whole agenda is I'm gay, that was his big selling point and accept me, and people did, and he put his pronouns up there. When that guy takes his pronouns off, I think it's big news. EARHARDT: Wait a minute, does that mean he really wants to keep his pronouns on, but he's taking them off so he can run? KILMEADE: I think this, Ainsley, America's moved past DEI, pronouns, cancel culture, and that's the latest example. JONES: That's right. KILMEADE: And I just think that people who judge a failed mayor, failed transportation secretary, is doing his best, now he's not doing anything, that's when he's at his best, and now he goes, I have an idea, let me run for presidency so I can fail at three things.

Why does Kilmeade hate so much? Isn't Buttigieg allowed to run for president?

It would be great if this douche-bag did a one-on-one interview with Pete to see what happens.

He'd debate Kilmeade and the rest of these clowns into the ground.

(At least Doocy called him out on it.)