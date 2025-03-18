Venezuelans Who Voted For Trump Feel Betrayed

They were so happy four years ago when President Biden announced deportation protections for immigrants that they voted for Trump in 2024. Make it all make sense. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Source: Latin Times

The South Florida suburb of Doral historically swung right during the 2024 presidential election, making itself a key player in President Donald Trump's increased inroads with Latinos. Now, with the Republican leader back in office, many of the residents of the so-called "Doralzuela" say they feel betrayed as they face the prospect of being deported. Miami-Dade County, where Doral is located, favored Trump by nearly 12 points, making him the first Republican presidential nominee to win the county in 36 years. The county is home to a large population of Cuban Americans and a large and growing number of Venezuelan immigrants. 27,000 Venezuelans call Doral home, making a third of the suburb's population. The local arepa restaurants, the waving Venezuelan flags and the buzzing Spanish music that can be heard from the streets has helped the neighborhood acquire the nickname of "Doralzuela."

It's hard to feel much sympathy for them though. Four years ago "activists waved Venezuelan flags in celebration when President Joe Biden announced deportation protections for immigrants." Then they voted for Trump last election and things changed.

"You can feel the fear," said Daniel Oropeza, a Temporary Protected Status holder whose entire family is facing the possibility of deportation, as he sat on the patio outside the restaurant. "You stop doing things that you normally did before because you don't know for certain if in a couple of weeks you're going to be able to remain in the country." Many Venezuelans in Doral feel the administration betrayed them for political gains.

You don't say.