Trump Refuses To Say How He Voted On Florida's Abortion Ban Amendment

A haggard looking Donald Trump became belligerent with a reporter and again refused to answer if he was voting for or against Florida's abortion Amendment 4.

It was hard to decipher exactly what the reporter asked, but was in reference to Florida's six-week abortion man and the amendment that would have overturned it.

"Just stop talking about that," Trump whined.

It is a reasonable question to ask. It's incumbent on a presidential candidate voting in Florida to explain if they would overturn the six-week abortion ban or not.

Florida voters to weigh overturning six-week abortion ban

Florida's measure - Amendment 4 would overturn the six-week abortion ban currently in effect here and expand access to the point of foetal viability, which is about 24 weeks of pregnancy. It could also be later "when necessary to protect the patient’s health", according to the measure's wording.

For the measure to pass, it'll take a 60% margin, which is the highest margin needed voting on it of any state so far.

UPDATE: The Amendment needed 60% of Florida voters to pass; it got 57%.

The Miami Herald (registration required) said it's possible abortion rights activists in Florida could try again, but it's an uphill climb:

Groups in support of abortion access could come back and try to pass another amendment in another election cycle. But it won’t be easy. Florida lawmakers have made the ballot initiative process more difficult and expensive in the last few years, and DeSantis’ administration seems poised to make more changes that could again make the process harder to navigate.