Mexican American Man Voted For Trump Because Of Immigration

A.J. Bayatpour, a reporter for Channel 58 in Milwaukee, interviewed a man identified only as Mattaeo, a Mexican-American man and who voted for Trump. Wait for his reasoning:

MATTAEO: You know, with the future of America, you know, with Trump, I feel like it's always been better. You look at the past four years, you know, of living here, you know, we've seen a bunch of migrants coming in and, you know, that as well is a big thing. If you, you know, go to Chicago or even in this area alone, you see a lot of immigrants coming in and not many things being done about it, so.

BAYATPOUR: People are going to watch this story, Mateo, and they're going to say, if you're Mexican-American, why are you against the migrants?

MATTAEO: Why am I against the migrants? It's because I'm not more or less against it, but I do think it's, everything has a system that needs to be in place, and a lot of the system isn't going to what we, the people, I think should be going for, you know, for people whose family does live here, and it's trying to get, you know, an alliance program with the U.S. government to get their families from Mexico to over here is getting pushed out by people that we don't even know who's coming into the country, you know, just a bunch of Venezuelans coming, refugees coming, and none of it is being passed through, like, you know, the system of how the people, you know, designed it to be, and I think that's one of the main reasons.