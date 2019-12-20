Woman Ran Down Girl On Sidewalk 'Because She Was Mexican'

This is the kind of thing that happens when our national leadership is full of white nationalists like Stephen Miller who go out of their way to think of ways to be cruel to immigrants and people of color. This is the kind of thing that happens when the occupant of the White House is himself a white nationalist who is glad to exploit immigrants while vowing to send them all "back to where they came from."

It is the kind of thing that happens when hate is rewarded. No "Iowa nice" in this story.

Via NBC News:

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, told detectives she was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee near a high school on Dec. 9 when she drove onto the sidewalk where a 14-year-old girl was walking. Poole Franklin ran the girl over, and she suffered injures all over her body, according to authorities. "The defendant admitted she intentionally struck the victim intending to injure or kill her," according to a complaint from the Clive Police Department. "She struck the victim because the victim is Hispanic." Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in a news conference Friday that "Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because, in her words, she was 'a Mexican.'"

It's not the first time she's aimed her rampant racism at innocents, either. WLWT5 reports: