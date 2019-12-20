Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Woman Ran Down Girl On Sidewalk 'Because She Was Mexican'

When the leadership of our country dehumanizes an entire group of people, it's only a matter of time until this happens.
By Karoli Kuns
Woman Ran Down Girl On Sidewalk 'Because She Was Mexican'
Nicole Marie Poole Franklin Image from: Clive Police Department

This is the kind of thing that happens when our national leadership is full of white nationalists like Stephen Miller who go out of their way to think of ways to be cruel to immigrants and people of color. This is the kind of thing that happens when the occupant of the White House is himself a white nationalist who is glad to exploit immigrants while vowing to send them all "back to where they came from."

It is the kind of thing that happens when hate is rewarded. No "Iowa nice" in this story.

Via NBC News:

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin, 42, told detectives she was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee near a high school on Dec. 9 when she drove onto the sidewalk where a 14-year-old girl was walking. Poole Franklin ran the girl over, and she suffered injures all over her body, according to authorities.

"The defendant admitted she intentionally struck the victim intending to injure or kill her," according to a complaint from the Clive Police Department. "She struck the victim because the victim is Hispanic."

Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said in a news conference Friday that "Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because, in her words, she was 'a Mexican.'"

It's not the first time she's aimed her rampant racism at innocents, either. WLWT5 reports:

In another Dec. 9 case, Franklin was charged with assault in connection to an incident at a Des Moines convenience store.

Police said she used racist terms against a clerk and customers and threw items at the employee.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.