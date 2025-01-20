'Let Us Turn Our Thoughts Today To Martin Luther King'

If you want to pay homage to a real hero today, you have other options than cable news.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 20, 2025

On 7/29/15 in Columbia SC, James Taylor was joined onstage by Charleston choir Lowcountry Voices. Together, they sang “Shed a Little Light” in memory of the victims of the Charleston shooting and their families.

Starting at 6 a.m. EST, my local radio station's regular programming will include songs and stories about Martin Luther King Jr. -- a man, we might remember, who was considered a bad guy by many, until extremists realized how easily they could distort his most famous speech.

You can stream it on your desktop, or get the app. It's a much nicer way to spend the day than listening to people praise a talking yam.

My local adult alternative radio station will be celebrating MLK's birthday with stories and music all day Monday, if you're looking for a positive way to ignore Yambo.

Stream them live on xpn.org !

Susie Madrak Ω (@susiemadrak.bsky.social) 2025-01-18T15:58:31.557Z

***

The “not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” language white America fawns over,

were King, articulating his American dream using words a racist nation might accept.

King was speaking to a white society who mostly hated him and the mvmt he led.

They killed him for it.

Jay Perk (him) ⚖️ (@johnathanperk.bsky.social) 2024-12-17T18:38:45.275Z

You can read the speech that may have gotten him killed, "Why I Oppose The War In Vietnam.:

Or you can read "Letter From A Birmingham Jail."

Here's his FBI report. (J. Edgar Hoover hated him.)

The quality of your enemies says a lot.

Here's his famous "I Have A Dream" speech, which for some reason people tend to downplay certain parts, like this:

I have a dream that one day down in Alabama with its vicious racists, with its governor having his lips dripping with the words of interposition and nullification, one day right down in Alabama little Black boys and Black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers. I have a dream today.

Be inspired but also motivated today. There's so much work to do.

"No one has a right to sit down and feel hopeless. There's too much work to do." #DorothyDay

The Assisi Project (@assisiproject.bsky.social) 2025-01-18T16:16:18.270Z

