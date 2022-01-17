Let's Note The Traditional Hypocrisy Of GOP On MLK Day

This is Martin Luther King day, and it's always a day of mixed messages, consisting mostly of talk without significant progress, a tsunami of hypocrisy from Republicans, and a deliberate misreading by racists of his radical message of equality.

Like this from the Ohio GOP, who is fighting like hell to make sure Black voters aren't represented:

Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



May his important messages of equality, peace, character and freedom live forever. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/rIJIxu3rMD — Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) January 17, 2022

Or Scott frigging Walker, who pulls the favorite MLK quote of racists:

Actions, of course, speak louder than empty words:

Just in time for #MLKDay2022, @GovRonDeSantis introduces an illegal re-districting map which destroys minority representation in Florida. 👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/ZrIsPrzhpj — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) January 17, 2022

Sinema Delivers Senate Floor Remarks on Voting Rights, America's Divisions, and the U.S. Senate https://t.co/72zAFWDPjO — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) January 13, 2022

From the halls of Ebenezer Baptist Church to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, #MLK spent his life spreading what he called "the gospel of freedom." He never gave up and never preached hate.



His words and example inspire us today as we celebrate a great American on #MLKDay. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 17, 2022

As we honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, we are reminded of the enormous impact he left on our nation. His vision to create a better tomorrow continues to teach and inspire us. #MLKDay — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 17, 2022



Let's remember not ONE REPUBLICAN voted to support the voting rights bill. Not one.

And then we have the reminders of who MLK really was:

Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022:



“I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.” @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema pic.twitter.com/uLmHyEqTTU — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 14, 2022

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” - #MLK



Call on the Senate to do what is right and protect our vote!#WeDreamOfVotingRights #FreshResists pic.twitter.com/01Yep1D2jc — 💥Σ 💙CobaltDaisy💙Σ💥 (@CobaltDaisy) January 16, 2022

Happy "Day of the year when everyone praises MLK while ignoring what he stood for by passing draconian racist legislation which harms communities of color".



If MLK was alive today, both (D) & (R) would be calling him "Commie!" "Socialist!" "Russian spy!" #MLKDay2022 #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/VHFf8Kbh81 — ♿🕊️ 🙌 💉 Vaccines Are Healthcare (@LeftwardSwing) January 17, 2022

“A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.” -#mlk — tacocat 🇵🇸 (@assqueenofsb) January 17, 2022

The obstacles remain, but his legacy still inspires. Happy birthday, Dr. King!