DAYUM! Adam Schiff TRIGGERS Pam Bondi In EXPLOSIVE Clash

By Cliff SchecterJanuary 20, 2025

Adam Schiff has once again proven why he’s not the one you want to tangle with if your only weapons are bluster, bad faith, and a bleached blonde, bad built...oh, sorry, that's Jasmine's line, all those Bs confused me.

In any case, during Pam Bondi’s Attorney General hearing, or the Pam Bondi Filibuster Follies, she tried giving the kinda long-winded, non-answers that'd even put even an 8-balled Don Jr to sleep. But Schiff wasn’t having it. And Bondi actually seemed genuinely shocked Schiff wouldn't play her little game.

The pièce de résistance was when she claimed she’d "review every Trump pardon," and Schiff didn’t even let her finish thee charade before offering his devastating retort: "Of course you won’t." Three simple words said in equal parts disparaging tone and dismissive cadence. She was done for, like JD Vance when he has to converse with humans in a donut shop.

IAC, WATH Adam Schiff crush it in the video, and now more than ever as the Washington Post comes crashing down, Facebook becomes RT and CNN banishes Jim Acosta to the graveyard shift, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Independent media is the only way we're gonna make it thru Trump 2, folks, and your subscriptions make what I do possible. So click here and subscribe--it's free! Thank you!

