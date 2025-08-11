Trump Threatens To Sic Military On DC Amid Epstein-Gate

Trump hosted a press briefing on crime in Washington, D.C., on Monday, even though crime is down in the city. From the Department of Justice's site, it reads that violent crime in D.C. is "the lowest it has been in over 30 years." So, Trump's move doesn't make sense unless it's a huge distraction. Following the 19-year-old former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine's alleged carjacking assault, Trump has escalated his attack on the town he lives in.

"A lot of, essentially, military, and we will bring in the military if it's needed, by the way," he said. "We're going to have National Guard, but Pete Hegseth will tell you about it. We will bring in the military if needed."

"People say, oh, that's so terrible," he added. He's going to bring in. It's been used many times over the years. I don't think we'll need it."

It's not just D.C.

Trump said he would "see what happens" when asked whether similar actions would be taken in other cities, and expressed hope that some of them would "self-clean up."

Unsurprisingly, Trump singled out Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, and Baltimore.

"If we need to, we're going to do the same thing in Chicago, which is a disaster," Trump said, slamming the city's mayor and Illinois' governor.

Trump mentions NYC, Baltimore, and Oakland, says "they're so far gone," and adds, "this will go further. We'll starting very strongly with DC." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-11T14:46:39.234Z

That followed Trump confusing Alaska with Russia. Twice! He did that twice.

As we noted earlier, the Trump administration will temporarily reassign 120 FBI agents in Washington to nighttime patrol duties as part of his batshit crazy crackdown on the city’s street crime, even though crime is down in D.C.

Jake Tapper, are you catching all of this? It appears that Trump is willing to sic the military on Democratic areas to distract from the massive cover-up of the Epstein Files.