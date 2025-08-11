The Assault On 'Big Balls' Seems Suspicious

Donald seems to think the FBI is his tool to use in whatever misguided thing that randomly rolls around in the hamster wheel in his brain.. A senior FBI official who briefly served as acting director at the beginning of Trump's second term was fired after he resisted a Justice Department directive to turn over a list of agents who had worked on Jan. 6 cases. And now, the Trump administration will temporarily reassign 120 FBI agents in Washington to nighttime patrol duties as part of his wackadoodle crackdown on the city’s street crime, even though crime is down in D.C. It's no wonder morale is low at the FBI.

The New York Times reports:

Most of the agents will be pulled from their regular duties at the FBI’s Washington field office, but it was not immediately clear if agency leaders would need to pull additional personnel from nearby cities, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe details of an effort that were not meant to be public. In a statement, an FBI spokeswoman said agents were “participating in the increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington,” and referred additional questions to the White House. The temporary reassignments were first reported by The Washington Post. Mr. Trump has said that crime in Washington is spiraling out of control. While statistics show that violent crime in the city hit a 30-year low last year and is down another 26 percent so far this year, youth crime has been a persistent problem for city officials. Mr. Trump stepped up threats to put Washington under federal control last week after a prominent member of the Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted during an attempted carjacking. He has planned an announcement for Monday morning to unveil his plan to fight crime in the city. The administration had previously said that additional federal agents would be used to combat crime in Washington.

19-year-old former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine was beaten up after an alleged carjacking assault. And suddenly, with Trump at the helm, even that looks suspicious. A boy and a girl were apprehended after they fled the scene.

Meanwhile, on Truth Social this morning, Trump wrote, "Washington, D.C. will be LIBERATED today! Crime, Savagery, Filth, and Scum will DISAPPEAR. I will, MAKE OUR CAPITAL GREAT AGAIN! The days of ruthlessly killing, or hurting, innocent people, are OVER! I quickly fixed the Border (ZERO ILLEGALS in last 3 months!), D.C. is next!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."