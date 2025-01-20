Steve Bannon: Elon Musk Will Be 'Washed Away And Forgotten'

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon insisted that billionaire Elon Musk — and other notable people — would be "washed away and forgotten" when compared to President-elect Donald Trump.
By David EdwardsJanuary 20, 2025

In an interview that aired Sunday on ABC's This Week program, Bannon said he was "shocked" at the lack of hard questions for Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth at his confirmation hearings.

"I think I saw the end of both old but the Democratic Party as it exists and the husk of the Republican Party as [Mitch] McConnell and Paul Ryan hope," he opined.

Bannon admitted Trump had the "difficult job" of unifying "the oligarchs" and the working class.

"That's why he is at the level of Washington and Lincoln, and this will be known — and when history is written — Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Jonathan Karl will all be washed away and forgotten in the footnotes," he insisted. "They'll know two things: Trump and the MAGA movement."

