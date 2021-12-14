Steve Bannon Flips Out: Elon Musk Will Put Chips In Your Brain!

Musk will turn the planet into Skynet something something 2022 midterms!
By John AmatoDecember 14, 2021

Elon Musk was just named Time's 2021 person of the year.

We would have chosen differently, but your mileage may vary.

However, Steve Bannon is very upset and believes Musk will cause a cataclysmic technological event that has been prophesied when he begins implanting chips into human brains.

Bannon said, "He's already said by next Fall, the fall of '22, before you vote in the '22 election, he's going to have a chip in a human's brain. And that, ladies and gentlemen, that is hurdling towards the singularity."

(Technological singularity "is a hypothetical point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization.")

Business Insider reports, "Neuralink, co-founded by Musk in 2016, is developing a chip that would be implanted in people's brains to simultaneously record and stimulate brain activity. It's intended to have medical applications, such as treating serious spinal-cord injuries and neurological disorders."

It mirrors the anti-vax conspiracy that vaccines implant tracking devices into your blood.

The gist of this conversation is, Bannon wants to scare his viewers into believing the Biden administration (somehow working with Elon Musk?) will force brain chip implants into everybody just in time for the 2022 election, so you'll have no choice in voting.

And of course, he wants to distract everyone from the fact that he's an indicted anti-democracy criminal.

