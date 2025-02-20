Steve Bannon Calls Musk A 'Parasitic Illegal Immigrant'

“He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions,” Bannon said.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 20, 2025

Steve Bannon called Elon Musk is a “parasitic illegal immigrant” during an interview with news publication UnHerd that was published on Thursday. Via HuffPost:

Bannon, a former White House chief strategist and far-right political figure who has previously called Musk “racist” and a “truly evil guy,” was likely referring to a Washington Post report in October that said Musk ― who is originally from South Africa ― began working in the U.S. illegally. Musk has denied the claim.

[...] Musk, an unelected private citizen, is now using his relationship with Trump to take a hatchet to government agencies as he heads up the new Department of Government Efficiency. Musk has vowed to strip the government of much of its workforce as layoffs continue.

Bannon, who recently pleaded guilty to fraud charges for scamming Trump supporters into giving money for a wall along the U.S. southern border that instead went into his own pocket, said Musk wants to “play-act as God.”

“He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions,” Bannon said.

Don't you hate yourself when you agree with Steve "Three Shirts" Bannon? Ugh. Of course, Steve's mad because he didn't get the gig himself.

Steve Bannon renewed his feud with Elon Musk, calling him a “parasitic illegal immigrant” in an interview published online on Tuesday.

The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2025-02-19T02:40:05.872Z

Wow — Bannon calls musk a “parasitic illegal immigrant” and says DOGE hasn’t found “one penny” of savings in the proposed budget.

unherd.com/2025/02/stev...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-02-18T16:47:21.147Z

"Techno-feudalists" and "oligarchs" -- that's what Steve Bannon calls Elon Musk and other tech CEOs.

Bannon has been upping his criticism of Musk in recent days, calling him a "parasitic illegal immigrant."
www.cnn.com/politics/liv...

Donie O’Sullivan (@donie.bsky.social) 2025-02-20T03:30:59.331Z

Discussion

