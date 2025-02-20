Steve Bannon Calls Musk A 'Parasitic Illegal Immigrant'

Steve Bannon called Elon Musk is a “parasitic illegal immigrant” during an interview with news publication UnHerd that was published on Thursday. Via HuffPost:

Bannon, a former White House chief strategist and far-right political figure who has previously called Musk “racist” and a “truly evil guy,” was likely referring to a Washington Post report in October that said Musk ― who is originally from South Africa ― began working in the U.S. illegally. Musk has denied the claim.

[...] Musk, an unelected private citizen, is now using his relationship with Trump to take a hatchet to government agencies as he heads up the new Department of Government Efficiency. Musk has vowed to strip the government of much of its workforce as layoffs continue.

Bannon, who recently pleaded guilty to fraud charges for scamming Trump supporters into giving money for a wall along the U.S. southern border that instead went into his own pocket, said Musk wants to “play-act as God.”

“He wants to impose his freak experiments and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, values or traditions,” Bannon said.