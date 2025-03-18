How Dare Kasie Hunt Question Stephen Miller's Version Of Reality?

“Is Venezuela invading the U.S.?” Hunt asked flatly after Miller insisted Trump was exercising his powers “to defend the country against an invasion.”
By Susie MadrakMarch 18, 2025

Stephen Miller (Waffen-SS) defended the Trump administration’s flagrant disregard for a federal judge’s court order directing the return of deportation flights to the United States in a combative interview. Via Raw Story:

Miller on Monday clapped his hands, raised his voice and went toe-to-toe with CNN’s Kasie Hunt while insisting that, not only does President Donald Trump have the authority to invoke the Alien Enemies Act, but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg violated the law – and Constitution – by trying to stop him.

“Is Venezuela invading the U.S.?” Hunt asked flatly after Miller insisted Trump was exercising his powers “to defend the country against an invasion.” Miller refused to answer the question directly, and instead posed his own question to the host about “how the system works.”

"Does a district court judge have the right to direct or enjoin troop movements overseas? Yes or no?" Miller asked. “Well, Stephen, my question – if you can answer my question first please – is Venezuela invading our country?” Hunt retorted.

And so on. Watch the video if you want to torture yourself with his convoluted lies.

