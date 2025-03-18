Soliciting A Minor: Co-Author Of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Bill Arrested

Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn, a co-author of a bill to classify 'Trump derangement syndrome' as an official mental illness, was arrested Monday for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution. All of that happened hours apart. I'm sure Q will pounce on this news.

Eichorn was arrested after Bloomington Police led the 40-year-old Republican to believe he was talking to a 16-year-old girl and then met the senator and arrested him Monday, Minnesota Reformer reports.

Senate Republicans have called for Eichorn’s resignation. “We are shocked by these reports, and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation. Justin has a difficult road ahead and he needs to focus on his family,” Senate Republicans said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Police say they saw Eichorn arriving in the area by pick-up truck and arrested him without incident outside his vehicle. Eichorn was booked into the Bloomington Police Department jail and will be transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, the release said. Felony charges of soliciting a minor to practice prostitution are pending, Bloomington police said. “As a 40-year-old man, if you come … looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in the release. “I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses … We need our state Legislature to take this case and this type of conduct more seriously.”

On Facebook, in 2021, Eichorn objected to a bill requiring Minnesota schools to teach about sexual orientations and gender identities, writing, “Before you know it, they’ll be reading kids ‘50 Shades of Grey.’ This discussion is better had at a more mature age.”

In 2023 Eichorn criticized Democrats' public safety budget, which he said "fails to protect children." He was also critical of the removal of language "that clearly states pedophilia is not a protected class."

I wonder how many young victims are out there. After all, the police had to be aware of something disturbing about Eichorn, so they set up a 'To Catch a Predator' situation. Eichorn is married and has four children.

Video report below:

Minnesota State Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) was arrested for allegedly soliciting a minor for prostitution.



Eichorn made news on Monday for co-authoring a bill designating "Trump derangement syndrome" as a mental illness.

