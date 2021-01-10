Devin Nunes Whines That 'Republicans Have No Way To Communicate' Without Parler

If only Rep. Devin Nunes had somewhere like a television station to run to so he could communicate with other conservatives. After the news that Amazon is booting the far right social media site Parler off of its web hosting service, Nunes ran to Fox "news" to gripe to host Maria Bartiromo about how terrible it is that they will no longer have the platform to spread their lies and hatred unabated.

Here's his response when asked to weigh in on the news.

But it's more than just the financial aspect to that. Republicans have no way to communicate. If, and it doesn't even matter if you're Republican or conservative, if you don't want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, where you get shadow-banned, nobody gets to see you, nobody gets to see you, they get to decide what's violent or not violent. It's preposterous.

So, I don't know where the hell the Department of Justice is at right now or the FBI. This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute. There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack, on not only a company, but on all of those like us, like me, like you, Maria.

I have 3 million followers on Parler. Tonight, I will no longer be able to communicate with those people and they're Americans and by the way, unlike the fake social media sites, we know that everybody that's on Parler, because you get certified, there's a number, it's actually a very very safe platform and if you break the law on Parler, the FBI can subpoena to get, to find out who those people are.

If you break crimes on Facebook and Twitter, good luck, good luck, good luck trying to find out who they are. Parler's went above and beyond, and that's one of the reasons why I didn't go to Parler 8 months ago because I it was a Republican platform. I didn't know if it was Republican or not. I went there because I knew that I could express my thoughts freely, and that I knew that my, the list, that if I post something that it was going to be there, and fake-book and Twitter weren't going to be manipulating it.