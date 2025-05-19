MTG Taken Down By Expert At Dealing W/ MAGA Trash, Dan Goldman

Watching Dan Goldman dismantle Marjorie Taylor Greene is like watching a Supreme Court justice try to explain gravity to someone who thinks the Earth is held up by Jesus riding a dinosaur. You could say Marge met the rule of law...and the rule of law won (at least this time).

Greene, ever the performative ass, tried to shout over Goldman with wild, unsubstantiated claims about MS-13, completely ignoring the actual legal procedures of the hearing (shocker!). But Goldman, who is always prepared, wasn’t having it. He calmly—and devastatingly—reminded her, over and over again, that evidence matters, rules exist, and it wasn't an InfoWars segment.

While she had Fox talking points and all the confidence of Dunning-Kruger peformance art, it turns out sheer screechy-volume isn't enough against a former prosecutor and actual grown-up, who wasn't about to let her turn a legal discussion into Jewish Laser Theater. He cut through her bluster with surgical precision, embarrassing her not by yelling, but knowing stuff. WATCH the video and enjoy Goldman clown Marge in all it's glory!

