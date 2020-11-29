Donald Trump Gives A Bananas Interview On Fox With Maria Bartiromo

Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX News on Sunday morning to talk about his brilliant conspiracy theories regarding how the election was stolen from him due to fraud and hacking of election machines. The answer is, obviously, to just ignore the 6 swing states from the final electoral college calculations, AND to delete all the votes from primarily Black cities, like Detroit, Minneapolis and Philadelphia.

Twitter was all over this, and some of the comments were hilarious.

Let's cut out the states that don't like me!

"If you take out the contested swing states electoral votes" -- this is what Maria Bartiromo has reduced herself to pic.twitter.com/uvh0GHVHV8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

Bashing the Governor of the state that still has 2 Senate seats up for grabs is not a great plan!

"I'm ashamed that I endorsed him" -- Trump disses Brian Kemp for not doing more to help him steal the election in Georgia pic.twitter.com/pCgF7dFIk2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

Listen to Trump’s interview w/ Maria Bartiromo & ask yourself if you’ve ever heard anyone else speak like this in public- delusional & incoherent. Probably not bc people at this point of mid-stage Dementia have been removed from public life & decision making by a caring family. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) November 29, 2020

Maria Bartiromo is basically a North Korean news anchor now pic.twitter.com/iDLwJOM1gk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 29, 2020

Exactly this:

President Trump tells Fox that world leaders are calling him and telling him how “messed up” the U.S. election was. So Trump's been talking with Putin and Erdogan. Wonder what favors they've asked him for over the next two months... — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 29, 2020

Voting is bad (if Democrats do it):

Trump is on Fox News complaining about the “vote dumps” that cost him the election in swing states.



Those “vote dumps” were major cities reporting in that went strongly for Biden.



We see this every election. It’s not fraud, it’s democracy.



Get used to it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 29, 2020

Trump right now on Fox Network Maria Bartiromo pic.twitter.com/GXpUItv3tH — Frank 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊 (@franriz3742) November 29, 2020

Watching Maria is like watching an infomercial. “Can you tell me more about how, how this blender could really make me a smoothie? Please show me how!” This is the level of questioning we are seeing here. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 29, 2020

. @mariabartiromo’s interview with the president is filled with so many lies and so much misinformation. Probably more than any interview during his presidency.



And Maria has let him go unchecked on America’s number one cable network.



It’s practically a monologue. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 29, 2020

NAILED IT:

that fox news interview with Trump sounded like North Korean propaganda — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 29, 2020

FOX is going to have to pick a side in the coming weeks: Trump or Georgia/Senate. They cannot serve both masters, and Trump is clearly against Georgia/Kemp. If he continues pushing the narrative about fake voting and fraud, the GOP won't show up to vote for Loeffler and Purdue. But if Trump says voting is safe and secure, that ruins his narrative about the election being stolen from him.