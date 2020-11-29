Media Bites
Donald Trump Gives A Bananas Interview On Fox With Maria Bartiromo

Maria Bartiromo lets sore loser, Donald Trump, rant for almost an hour with zero pushback.
By Red Painter
Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX News on Sunday morning to talk about his brilliant conspiracy theories regarding how the election was stolen from him due to fraud and hacking of election machines. The answer is, obviously, to just ignore the 6 swing states from the final electoral college calculations, AND to delete all the votes from primarily Black cities, like Detroit, Minneapolis and Philadelphia.

Twitter was all over this, and some of the comments were hilarious.

Let's cut out the states that don't like me!

Bashing the Governor of the state that still has 2 Senate seats up for grabs is not a great plan!

Exactly this:

Voting is bad (if Democrats do it):

NAILED IT:

FOX is going to have to pick a side in the coming weeks: Trump or Georgia/Senate. They cannot serve both masters, and Trump is clearly against Georgia/Kemp. If he continues pushing the narrative about fake voting and fraud, the GOP won't show up to vote for Loeffler and Purdue. But if Trump says voting is safe and secure, that ruins his narrative about the election being stolen from him.

