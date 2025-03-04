Fox News: Dems Conspiring To End Cursive Writing So Kids Can't Read Constitution

Fox News hosts posited that Democrats were conspiring to end cursive writing in schools so children are unable to read the U.S. Constitution.
By David EdwardsMarch 4, 2025

During a Sunday segment on Fox & Friends Weekend, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that one Idaho bill would force schools to teach cursive in elementary schools.

"So you guys, I didn't realize this is a generational thing," Campos-Duffy said. "I talked to our producers, who are a lot younger than us. And they said some of them don't write in cursive, and they don't even know how."

Co-host Peter Doocy noted that Democratic former President Joe Biden had "bad" cursive handwriting.

"But you know, one of my favorite conspiracy theories, and I kind of believe it, is that the reason Democrats don't want people to learn how to write cursive is so they can't read the actual Constitution," co-host Charlie Hurt opined.

"Oh, that's a good one!" Campos-Duffy exclaimed.

"Like when they're on a tour of Independence Hall.. this could be 'National Treasure Three,'" Doocy said. "Oh, I'm here. And I want to steal the document. But I don't know which one is right exactly."

"You know who's — who's cursive handwriting is [great]?" Campos-Duffy asked. "It's Donald Trump. Have you ever seen his signature?"

"He's old school," Hurt remarked.

