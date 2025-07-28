Charlie Kirk Urges Kids To Replace College With YouTube, Joe Rogan

MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk argued that young people should skip college because they could get "the same wisdom and the same teaching" by watching YouTube videos and listening to Joe Rogan's podcast.

While hosting Fox & Friends on Sunday, Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that Kirk had been able to quote Aristotle, despite not attending college.

"So what is it that kids who don't go to college, how are they going to get that kind of, what did you do to get that kind of education?" she wondered.

"You could be autodidactic, which is to be self-taught," Kirk replied before promoting his business relationship with Hillsdale College, a Christian school offering free online courses.

"You can also get the same wisdom and the same teaching free and accessible online, listening to podcasts, listening to long YouTube form videos," he continued. "In fact, I believe that if you listen to Joe Rogan's podcast with some of the historians, if you listen to some of the deep dives that some of these top thinkers do, you're going to actually learn a lot more about Roman history."

"You're going to learn a lot more about Western civilization than if otherwise, if you were stuck in some sort of sociology class at University of Massachusetts, Boston."