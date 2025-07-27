'Allow Children To Do It': Fox News Host Calls To Replace Immigrants With Child Labor

Fox News host Charlie Hurt argued that President Donald Trump's administration should bring back child labor to replace undocumented immigrants.

Following a visit to a blueberry farm over the weekend, Hurt argued with Fox News hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charlie Kirk about whether or not the government should be subsidizing small farms.

"And the debate, you guys, is what should government — I mean, look, it's very labor-intensive to do, for example, blueberries," Campos-Duffy said. "So what should government subsidize?"

"I would be totally fine with our government subsidizing labor, so there's more fresh fruits and vegetables, especially the organic kind for people," she insisted.

"No," Hurt replied. "No, my solution to all this is you stop paying people not to work. And when you stop paying people not to work, they have to go out and get jobs. And the first jobs they go out and get are these wonderful, rewarding jobs like picking blueberries."

"I grew up pulling tobacco," he continued. "There are wonderful jobs in farming, in construction, all of this that has sort of been handed over to largely illegal aliens allowed into the country to do all this cheap labor."

"Also, allow children to do it as summer jobs. The idea that your government, that your precious government, doesn't allow children to work summer jobs in blueberry fields is just mind-blowing to know."

Campos-Duffy noted that picking blueberries was "very difficult work."

"I'm totally down with everything that you're saying," she added. "But the point is, for Americans to want to do these jobs if it costs more, I'm okay with subsidizing that labor because then I think we get more fruits and vegetables."