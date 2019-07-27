Fox News Host Smears Mueller With Claim He's In Early-Stage Dementia

Conservatives continue to pile on Robert Mueller's performance during his hearing on Wednesday in an effort to discredit the entire 400-page report because it paints Donald Trump as a serial liar, who obstructs justice along with his administration while collaborating with the Russians.

Dinesh D'Souza tweeted out that Mueller was mentally retarded. Today it was Rep. Sean Duffy's spouse, paid Fox News analyst Rachel Campos-Duffy’s turn to do the despicable deed.

On Friday's Fox News' Outnumbered, a segment focused on Mueller's testimony and whether Chairman Nadler will push for impeachment proceedings.

After whack-job Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, fumed at the Democrats because they want to get hold of Ivanka's emails, Rachel stepped up to the plate.

She attacked Robert Mueller immediately and said, “We saw what we saw. I thought the lawyer was a visiting angel on not a lawyer. He is in early-stage dementia. He clearly --- ”

Jessica Tarlov immediately cut her off and said, "That's so dangerous."

"No it's not," Rachel said. (Yes it was and it was disgusting, too.)

"Really!?" Tarlov yelled " You’re a doctor and you’ve seen him!?”

Campos-Duffy immediately attacked the Democrats for supposedly doing the same thing, which is the standard line from Trump surrogates.

Tarlov drew her next words from the despicable attacks on Hillary Clinton's health from Rudy Giuliani during 2016 and said, "How is Hillary's Parkinson's? Why did she fall on 9/11, don't do it don't do it."

Tarlov continued, "Don't talk about people's health and you have no idea."

Kirk and Rachel Campos Duffy continued to crosstalk against Tarlov seemed like imbeciles throughout.

Co-host Harris Faulkner tried to defend Kirk and Duffy, the two imbeciles, but then admitted, "We’re not physicians.”

Duh. And it’s an old trick they’re using to discredit Mueller in an obvious and despicable way. Fair and balanced? Not so much.