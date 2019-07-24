Dinesh D'Souza Calls Robert Mueller A 'Mentally Retarded' Look-A-like

Dinesh 'D'Felon' D'Souza took to Twitter this morning while the House Judiciary Committee was holding the first Mueller hearing and despicably denounced Mueller's testimony in the most hideous fashion.

Robert Mueller is not familiar with Fusion GPS. I repeat: Robert Mueller does not know anything about Fusion GPS. Is it possible that the Republicans have kidnapped the real Robert Mueller and substituted a mentally retarded look-alike in his place? — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 24, 2019

Donald Trump Jr., was just as despicable, who amplified this vulgarity by re-tweeting D'Souza's heinous words with a comment.

D'Souza's new mission since being pardoned by Trump is to attempt to rewrite U.S. history in such a way that today's Democratic party is responsible for slavery and Republicans are our only saviors, with Trump 'The Exalted One' leading the charge.

Bob Mueller gave some very important information in both hearings but since he wasn't screaming, yelling and attacking his questioners like Rep. Jim Jordan would, he's being vilified.

And remember it's all about the optics.

"On substance, Hitler was a disaster. But on optics, those parades and captivating speeches were winners!" - Chuck Todd's grandfather, 1945. pic.twitter.com/UfSJArKy7p — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 24, 2019

Since hostile foreign governments like Russia are only targeting the candidates from the Democratic Party, the entire Republican Congress has been mute, shirking their constitutional responsibilities to protect our democracy and are culpable in allowing foreign powers to influence U.S. elections.

And there's a special place in hell for enablers like Rep. Devin Nunes.

Nunes' theory appears to be that Democrats conspired with Russians to assist Donald Trump in securing an electoral victory so that they could later undermine Trump's presidency. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) July 24, 2019

The one thing that was missing from Republicans? One shred of care for the danger Russian interference in our elections present.