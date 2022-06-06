Putin Mouthpiece Calls U.S. 'A Kindergarten For Mentally Retarded Children'

Pretty familiar stuff from Russian state television. Americans are stupid, they are children and we are the grownups, and so on and so forth.

Source: Newsweek

Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan ridiculed Americans while on Russian state TV and compared them to mentally disabled children.

The Russia Today (RT) editor-in-chief said she was able to come to this conclusion at a young age, when she studied in America.

...

"They [Americans] are like little children, they don't believe anything they don't want to believe, like little children" Simonyan said.

"They're trapped in the world of their own fantasies. Recently, I was re-reading old letters that I sent to my parents when I was studying in America.

"I wrote to my parents: 'I have a feeling that [America] is not a country, but a kindergarten for mentally disabled children.