D'Souza: USA Must Become More Like China!

Traitor Trump pardoned felon Dinesh D'Souza and he believes he has a solution to repair the "bitterly divided" America as he sees it. Just become more like China!

I kid you not.

This is from an extreme right wing nutjob, along with his Fox News QAnon klan who viciously accuse the Democratic party of turning America into a socialist sh*thole, and claims Biden is bought and sold by China.

D'Souza describes the appeal on his podcast this way: "China holds its huge society together through relentless appeals to nationalism, while here in America, the Left reviles nationalism and seeks to divide our society through appeals to identity politics."

"How does China hold itself together? The Chinese have launched a massive new campaign to create solidarity among the Chinese to make them truly one nation," he said.

He admitted that the Chinese do large extermination campaigns every once in a while, so there's that, but no biggie.

D'Souza continued, "One force that is very powerful in China and the Chinese know it, is the force of nationalism."

After all...nationalism drove Mao!

"The Chinese are tapping into patriotism and emphasizing nationalism. What we have in America the opposite trend."

He claimed there are movements in our schools that teach kids to hate America and hate each other; to dislike its symbols, to revile its flag, to take a knee for its anthem...standard right-wing claptrap.

"Trump was appealing to American nationalism, but the left is anti-nationalism. The left emphasizes ethnic identity. Ethnic allegiance, not national allegiance," he said.

Trump appealed to fascism, not nationalism, but why dither over reality? He wanted a red state/blue state divide, and only those that bowed to his every narcissistic whim was considered a worthy American.

Closing out his faux history lessons, D'Souza promoted the usual wing-nut lie that the left tells white people they should be ashamed of being white.

Dinesh needs his own history lesson, because his type of hyper-nationalism already occurred in Germany after World War I, fueled by the treaty of Versailles and Hitler's hatred of the Jews, transforming Germany into the Nazi state.

That's what D'Souza is calling for — not a communist America, but a fascist one.