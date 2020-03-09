‘Reckless And Irresponsible’: Fox Hosts Clash Over Insinuation Biden Has ‘Dementia’

Two Fox News hosts battled on Monday about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s mental state.

During the Fox News program Outnumbered, host Kennedy Montgomery claimed that Biden’s campaign would only let him speak for 15 minutes at a time.

“I do think that Bernie Sanders, even after a heart attack, has come back much more energized,” Montgomery opined.

Left-leaning host Jessica Tarlov complained about the “false reporting” on Biden’s mental condition.

“I’m not sure that he was down to 15 minutes,” Tarlov told Montgomery. “But what you said does reflect something that’s going on. The right and Bernie Sanders — the MAGA folks and Bernie Sanders camps — are unifying and saying that Joe Biden has dementia.”

“You worried about Joe Biden’s mental faculties on this show!” Montgomery exclaimed.

“Kennedy!” Tarlov interrupted. “Saying that Joe Biden has missed a beat or forgotten that he was in Iowa or Ohio or whatever it is, and saying that a man has dementia — he has released more medical records, by the way, than Bernie Sanders, who had a heart attack months ago.”

“It is so reckless and irresponsible,” she continued, “for people to be speculating that this man, who very well could be the next president of the United States of America has dementia when there is no doctor backup.”

Tarlov reminded her co-hosts that President Donald Trump’s personal physician had revealed himself to be a “crackpot” with a misleading letter about the then-candidate’s health in 2015.

“I have never been a person to question President Trump’s mental fitness or his physical fitness,” Tarlov said. “I think that it is reckless to do that.”

“Are you sure?” Montgomery asked.“

Yeah, I am sure, Kennedy,” Tarlov shot back. “You find the tape.”