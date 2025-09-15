Fox News Hosts: Universities Turn Students Against Christians

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy spread false information about Charlie Kirk's shooter and then blamed college education for making students hate Christians and conservatives.

Rachel Campos-Duffy is one of the most prolific spreader of lies and hyperbolic conspiracies on Fox News. Her husband has been taking a page out of her book as Demented Donald's Transportation Secretary.

I want to point something else out. You heard the family members say that this man became more political, this young man became more political in recent years. What did he do in recent years? He went to college. That's where kids are getting radicalized, it's not just online. Our campuses are where a lot of radicalization, hate and intolerance starts from. And so when he says it's an attack on all of us, I'm going to say this, no, it's an attack on conservatives. It's an attack on Christians.

OMG! The shooter went to college. Campos-Duffy doesn't tell the Fox News marks that he quit college to go to trade school, but details are not important to the MAGA cult. "Only Lies in the Buildings" are important.

You see what I did there?

Any kids being radicalized are coming from the White supremacist and Christian nationalists flooding the internet and social media.

Conservatives have always attacked universities because right wing beliefs are so extreme.

The Fox News hosts gets her cues from the scum of scum, Stephen Miller.