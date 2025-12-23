Mike’s Blog Round-Up

The BS in CBS
By TengrainDecember 23, 2025

Above, Johnny Cash performs, Bad News. I picked this song for no particular reason.

Outside The Beltway says, "Heckuva job, Bari."

Law Dork reminds us that 60 Minutes debuted almost 60 years ago, with a report on abuse of governmental authority.

You Might Notice A Trend reads between the redacted lines.

Feed After Midnight explores Melania's role in the Epstein scandal and —SPOILER ALERT— concludes she's hella complicit.

Bonus Track: Bluebird of Bitterness: 'tis the season for pedants!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

