Local Man Brags About Knowing What A Giraffe Looks Like

Trump's handlers took a gamble and let him speak outside his normal hours of lucidity. Trump ended up giving a very low energy speech that would have made Grandpa Simpson proud.

But what's up with his fixation on his "cognitive tests?"

That's why I've taken more physicals, because I think you have an obligation to, you know, report. And I hate when they put out false reports. So they put out a report that Donald Trump. So I took a lot of physicals. And I did something no other president's ever done. I took cognitive tests. Because I know that, and by the way, not easy. You get to those last questions, those last 10, 15 questions, nobody on that stand could answer probably any of them. And I got them. I aced them. And no other president's taking a cog. Could you imagine Sleepy Joe taking a cog in his? I don't think it'd get the first. You know, the first question is like, what is this? He would say hippo. He was, I want the hippo. But anyway, but I've taken now three cognitive tests. I've aced every single one of them.

It is safe to presume that the doctors are testing Trump for signs of dementia based on the fact that Trump has taken multiple tests and the way he has described them. But given the way Trump was rambling and the sloppiness of his speech, it might be a good idea to step up the testing. He is definitely getting progressively worse.

But what is just as disturbing, if not more so, is the reaction of the crowd. They're giving him a round of applause for knowing what a giraffe looks like? Have they really lowered the bar that far?

H/T Acyn for the video