Local Man Brags About Getting To Work On Time

In a vote of no confidence to his fellow Wisconsin Republican Sean Duffy, Rep Drunken Van Orden decided to forego taking a plane back to Washington, DC, to vote on reopening the government. Instead, he decided to ride his Harley Davidson, complete with sidecar, for 950 miles from Western Wisconsin to the nation's capitol. And let me tell you, he sure was proud of himself.

When Congressman Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, pulled up to the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, he had reason to celebrate. “Mission complete,” he said with a grin. Van Orden had just completed a grueling journey to make it back to Washington to vote on ending the government shutdown. The two-term Republican climbed onto his Harley in western Wisconsin on Monday and headed east.

Newsflash to DVO: This is Wisconsin. It's going to snow in the winter. And millions of people across the country go to and from work every day, regardless of the weather. And most of them are smart enough to use a car when it snows, or if going a long distance, taking a flight or a train.

And for the record, I did ask DVO if the sidecar was for storing his booze for the ride, but he hadn't answered at the time of this writing.